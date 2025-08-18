Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $442,000 Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7%

CMCSA stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

