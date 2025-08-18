BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $68.04 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $68,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Equinix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 113.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $781.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $808.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.01. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

