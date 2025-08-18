Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $26.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Disciplina Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.9% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

