Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 159 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after buying an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

