Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,134 shares of company stock worth $1,311,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

