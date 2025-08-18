CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

