NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $502,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.