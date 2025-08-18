HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 14.22% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZAUG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.9%

BATS ZAUG opened at $26.22 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

