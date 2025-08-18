Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $783,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

