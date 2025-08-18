Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RxSight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RxSight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.16. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

