Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBP. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBP opened at $76.30 on Monday. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

