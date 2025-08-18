The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, adropof63.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The China Fund Stock Performance

The China Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The China Fund has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.