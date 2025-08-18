EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,867,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,458,000 after purchasing an additional 329,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CL opened at $85.02 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.