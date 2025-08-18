Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Drops By 65.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 125,900 shares, adecreaseof65.4% from the July 15th total of 363,900 shares. Approximately9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Greenlane to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.26 on Monday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9,697.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.21.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 246.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

