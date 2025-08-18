Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Saul Centers by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $32.60 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $69.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.79%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

