Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,852 Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,852 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 4.8%

CNR opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

