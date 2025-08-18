A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions’ (AZ) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Price Performance

Shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $12.36.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 479.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.41%.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at $412,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

Further Reading

