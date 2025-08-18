Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -585.54, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

