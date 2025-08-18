Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $421,058.83 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $421,058.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,667.86. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, August 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,168 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $697,138.80.

ZG stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 14,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

