Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Sells 7,129 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $580,942.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,978.12. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $966,605.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -327.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 187,671 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

