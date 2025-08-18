Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $299,683.44 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,678 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $299,683.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,967.32. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $85.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -327.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

