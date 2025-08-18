Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 216,839 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

