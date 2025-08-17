Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.83 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

