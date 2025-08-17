Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

