iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 329.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

