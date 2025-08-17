Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $14.86 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -484.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.58.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

