Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 210.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $190.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.27. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.99 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.