Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.28. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 134 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
About Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.