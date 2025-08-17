Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.28. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 134 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

