Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,777,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $266,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

