Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

