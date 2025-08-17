Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

