OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in OneStream were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OneStream by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,307,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after buying an additional 214,103 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its stake in OneStream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in OneStream by 49.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 335,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneStream by 29.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OneStream by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

OneStream Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.19.

Insider Activity

OneStream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 20,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,003,163 shares in the company, valued at $25,199,454.56. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,493.80. This represents a 80.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,973 shares of company stock worth $5,300,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

OneStream Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

