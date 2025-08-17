Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 487,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 171,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 653.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 115,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.84 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

