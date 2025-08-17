Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) vs. United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Critical Survey

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Modiv Industrial and United Dominion Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00 United Dominion Realty Trust 1 9 6 0 2.31

Modiv Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $45.2333, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than United Dominion Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Modiv Industrial pays out -265.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 452.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Dominion Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and United Dominion Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04% United Dominion Realty Trust 7.81% 4.11% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and United Dominion Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.21 $6.02 million ($0.44) -33.55 United Dominion Realty Trust $1.67 billion 7.63 $89.58 million $0.38 101.32

United Dominion Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.