Tan Le Buys 688 Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Tan Le bought 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$21.22 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,598.67 ($9,479.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

