Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $253,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.24.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $781.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $843.56. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

