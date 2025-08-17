Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,498,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VGT opened at $700.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $710.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

