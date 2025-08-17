iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,438 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $257,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $92.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.