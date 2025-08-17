iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.