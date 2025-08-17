Frank Kavanaugh Acquires 1,911 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,734.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,911 shares in the company, valued at $20,734.35. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 3,562 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,680.68.

On Thursday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 7 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75.95.

On Friday, June 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 4 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -14.92%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

