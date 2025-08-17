SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adeclineof59.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SUMCO Stock Performance

SUMCO stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SUMCO has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

About SUMCO

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

