SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, adeclineof59.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SUMCO Stock Performance
SUMCO stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. SUMCO has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
About SUMCO
