Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, adecreaseof83.5% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

