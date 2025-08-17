SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 25.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) were up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20). Approximately 43,666,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 6,257,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

SolGold Trading Up 25.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolGold

In related news, insider Paul Smith bought 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £958.70 ($1,299.40). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420. Corporate insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.