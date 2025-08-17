Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.42) and last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.95). Approximately 11,239,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,161,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,407 ($19.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,390 ($18.84) to GBX 1,490 ($20.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,270 ($17.21) to GBX 1,355 ($18.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,233 ($16.71).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.6%
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.