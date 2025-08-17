Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.42) and last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.95). Approximately 11,239,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 10,161,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,407 ($19.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,390 ($18.84) to GBX 1,490 ($20.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,270 ($17.21) to GBX 1,355 ($18.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,233 ($16.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.25.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

