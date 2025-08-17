PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

PCCW Stock Down 7.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 710.0%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

