Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,400 shares, anincreaseof223.5% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SGBLY opened at $14.34 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

