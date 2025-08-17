Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,400 shares, anincreaseof223.5% from the July 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Standard Bank Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of SGBLY opened at $14.34 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.