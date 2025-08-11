Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after buying an additional 976,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after buying an additional 518,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

