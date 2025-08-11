iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,265,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,631,000 after acquiring an additional 346,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after acquiring an additional 229,198 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

