Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PYPL stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

