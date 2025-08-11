NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NCR Atleos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

Shares of NATL opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 80.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. NCR Atleos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Atleos

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCR Atleos stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

